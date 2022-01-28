Sean Payton Makes Cameo in Netflix's "Home Team"

WATCH: Sean Payton Makes Cameo Appearance in Netflix's "Home Team"
Netflix's latest film Home Team, starring Kevin James, was released on the streaming service Friday morning. The comedy is based off of Sean Payton's year away from coaching the New Orleans Saints in 2012 due to a one-year suspension over the Bountygate scandal. The film follows Payton (Kevin James) as he coaches his son Connor's 6th grade football team and grows his relationship with his teenage son along the way.
In the movie's final scenes, Payton returns to the Saints training facility following his year-long suspension and is greeted in his office by a friendly face, Lionel the janitor (Sean Payton). The brief 20 second exchange is Sean Payton's lone screen time.
Watch Sean Payton's Cameo Appearance Below.
Ironically, the film debuts just days after Payton's announcement that he is stepping down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 16 years.
Sean Payton leaves New Orleans as the franchise's all-time winningest coach posting a 152-89 (.631) regular-season record and a 9-8 postseason record. During his tenure with the Saints, New Orleans won seven NFC South division titles and advanced to the playoffs on nine occasions. In 2010, Payton clinched a Super Bowl championship with a victory against the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.
Read More
Sean Payton's Retirement Press Conference
Home Team is now available to stream on Netflix.
