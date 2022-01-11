Saints Sign 8 Practice Squad Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Saints Sign 8 to Reserve/Future Contracts
As disappointing as it was to see the Saints season end on Sunday, they have started some necessary work on next season. Monday saw the team sign eight practice squad players to reserve/future deals. Here's the full list from the transaction report.
- WR Kawaan Baker
- LB Sharif Finch
- OT Jerald Hawkins
- DT Braxton Hoyett
- DB Dylan Mabin
- DB Jordan Miller
- DB KeiVarae Russell
- WR Easop Winston
All of these players were with the team in 2021 on the practice squad, with some being on there longer than others like Baker. This has been a very important piece of the team, especially with the effects of COVID-19.
New Orleans utilized practice squad players frequently in their regular season, whether it was through standard elevations or as COVID replacements. Naturally, it comes with some risks, as players like Alex Armah and Josiah Bronson were added by other teams after their call-up. Conversely, when the Saints were in a bind in some situations, they poached players like Brian Johnson (Bears) and Devine Ozigbo (Jaguars) from other team's practice squads.
Look for more moves to come through, as players like Ethan Wolf, Malcolm Roach, and Bryce Thompson could be names added by the team. Of course, some players may want to find other opportunities elsewhere.
