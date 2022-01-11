Skip to main content

Saints Sign 8 to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Saints locked up several players on reserve/future deals Monday, all of whom spent time on the practice squad in 2021.

As disappointing as it was to see the Saints season end on Sunday, they have started some necessary work on next season. Monday saw the team sign eight practice squad players to reserve/future deals. Here's the full list from the transaction report.

  • WR Kawaan Baker
  • LB Sharif Finch
  • OT Jerald Hawkins
  • DT Braxton Hoyett
  • DB Dylan Mabin
  • DB Jordan Miller
  • DB KeiVarae Russell
  • WR Easop Winston

All of these players were with the team in 2021 on the practice squad, with some being on there longer than others like Baker. This has been a very important piece of the team, especially with the effects of COVID-19. 

Read More

New Orleans utilized practice squad players frequently in their regular season, whether it was through standard elevations or as COVID replacements. Naturally, it comes with some risks, as players like Alex Armah and Josiah Bronson were added by other teams after their call-up. Conversely, when the Saints were in a bind in some situations, they poached players like Brian Johnson (Bears) and Devine Ozigbo (Jaguars) from other team's practice squads.

Look for more moves to come through, as players like Ethan Wolf, Malcolm Roach, and Bryce Thompson could be names added by the team. Of course, some players may want to find other opportunities elsewhere.

Read More Saints News

Easop Winston Jr. of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the fourth quarter. Sunday, December 12, 2021 Jets Host Saints
News

Saints Sign 8 Practice Squad Players to Reserve/Future Deals

25 seconds ago
USATSI_7064390
News

Bears Request to Interview Jeff Ireland

32 minutes ago
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)
News

Sean Payton Provides a Taysom Hill Injury Update

23 hours ago
USATSI_17481040_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Game Balls From the Saints Bittersweet 30-20 Blasting of the Falcons

23 hours ago
USATSI_17479919
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offense : A Few Pieces Away

23 hours ago
USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in NFL Draft

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres (1)
News

2022 Saints Opponents Set After Week 18

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17479919
News

Saints Miss Playoffs After Rams Lose in OT

Jan 9, 2022