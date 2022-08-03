Skip to main content

Tyrann Mathieu Returns, Per Report

New Orleans Saints safety returns to training camp after a week-long absence.

Tyrann Mathieu will return to New Orleans Saints Training Camp this morning, according to journalist Jeff Duncan. He reports Mathieu was handling a family matter during the first week of training camp.

On Tuesday, reports said rookie safety Smoke Monday sustained a significant knee injury. The Auburn product had a great start to training camp. With Mathieu returning to action, the New Orleans secondary will have its full complement of playmaking starters with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Courtney Roby, Marcus Maye, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. 

Amid last week's speculation regarding Mathieu's absence, head coach Dennis Allen made it clear that the team would "welcome him back with open arms." Having an organization to handle personal matters respectfully helps to fortify the team's chemistry and player trust.

Fans will also be interested in his return because Mathieu has yet to select and be assigned a new jersey number for 2022.

New Orleans will have Day 7 of training camp inside its practice facility and will be closed off to the public.

