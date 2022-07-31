Skip to main content

Saints Respectful of Tyrann Mathieu's Personal Matters

New Orleans Saints fans overreacted to Tyrann Mathieu's deleted social media posts, and overlook the importance of him handling personal matters.

Family is first. A player's mental health is important. Right?  

The Who Dat Nation should sit down, take a deep breath, relax, and allow Tyrann Mathieu to handle his family business.   Fans should appreciate the manner of how the Saints and Mathieu have handled the situation.

USATSI_18536737_168388561_lowres

NO TIMETABLE

At the start of training camp, the New Orleans Saints head coach told reporters Mathieu wasn't present because, "He's dealing with a personal matter, and so we're going to allow him to do that. He'll come back when he's ready to be back."  Again, after Saturday's training camp session, Allen responded to a question of Mathieu's timetable to return by saying, "I do not."

FANS OVERREACT

Saturday afternoon, Saints Twitter (yes, it's a thing and huge) erupted in overreactions, innuendos, and conspiracy theories after the All-Pro safety deleted his Saints- and Chiefs-related posts on Instagram.

We often forget that football players have personal matters outside the gridiron and locker rooms. It's his right to post or un-post whatever he chooses - it doesn't mean he is no longer with the team. Quarterback Kyler Murray deleted his Cardinals content this offseason, remained with Arizona, and later received a massive $200M+ contract extension last week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DON'T FORGET THE HUMAN ELEMENT

Athletes are men who go through hurts, pains, trials, and tribulations just like you and me - Mathieu isn't any different. I know players of his stature or revered as almost "super-human," however, he's still human. The Saints are patient. The media and the fans should be patient as well. There's no need to overreact. 

If Tyrann Mathieu chooses to suit up as a New Orleans Saints player this season, we'll applaud him. If he decides to step away from the game and handle life matters indefinitely, we, too, should celebrate him. 

He's a New Orleans native and a great player; this is a time for support. At the end of the day or career, life will always be more important than football.

For the moment, Mathieu deserves his privacy.  When will he return?

We shall see.

Top Saints News Articles

USATSI_18781887_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp: What We've Learned After the First Week

By John Hendrix1 hour ago
USATSI_18781046_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 4: Notes and Observations

By John Hendrix19 hours ago
Rebirth with Saints Fans
Training Camp

Watch: Dennis Allen, Rebirth Brass Band Welcome Saints Fans to Training Camp

By Kyle T. Mosley22 hours ago
USATSI_18769322_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 3: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixJul 29, 2022 2:34 PM EDT
USATSI_18762161_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Taysom Hill Injures Ribs at Saints Training Camp

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 29, 2022 12:34 PM EDT
Bayou Blitz 2022 Template
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 2 - Saints Training Camp Begins!

By Brendan BoylanJul 29, 2022 11:21 AM EDT
USATSI_13649882_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Michael Thomas vs. NFC South

By Bob RoseJul 29, 2022 9:31 AM EDT
USATSI_4296348_168388561_lowres
News

Saints: Legendary G Jahri Evans, DL Ty Warren Return as Coaching Interns

By Saints News NetworkJul 29, 2022 12:57 AM EDT