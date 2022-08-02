Over the past 17 seasons, many a Saints fan may not immediately recognize his face and voice, but it's his imprint on the New Orleans offense that is unmistakable. He served as Sean Payton's right hand in molding and shaping the team's offense. This season, Pete Carmichael will garner the spotlight as "the" offensive coordinator without his guru, Payton, guiding the team's production.

This season, Pete Carmichael is in control.

THE OFFENSIVE EVOLUTION

Carmichael spoke with beat reporters on Monday about the Saints' evolution on offense, Chris Olave, and more. "The offseason and through the start of training camp, there hasn't been much different," Carmichael said. "Sean would be at the time, the same thing that Dennis is doing is really evaluating the whole team. And just kind of letting the other coaches run it."

HIS EXPERIENCE, GROWTH

Carmichael responded when questioned how his experience when allowed to call plays in games has helped him. "I think, just the more experience, the better. But I think that it's always been a group effort, we've always done it as a group put together the game plan, and for the most part, it's just always come out of Sean's voice." Meaning? Payton had the final say in the offensive installs.

HANDLING THE CHANGES IN PLAYERS

He did say that since the beginning of his time in New Orleans, "You have your [offensive] core. It changes every year. You evolve a bit."

Evolving this season will be Jameis Winston has new weaponry at wide receiver. One is first-round draftee wide receiver Chris Olave. Carmichael mentioned he "is getting some opportunities," yet, "it's still early in the process, and starting with the coaches, we all got a long way to go" in evaluating his overall progress in training camp."

ON CHRIS OLAVE

Olave had a huge 60-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston in Saturday's practice in front of Saints fans in the stands. The Saints have high expectations for the first-rounder. Carmichael believes he has more growth ahead in learning the offense. "We felt in the draft, [Olave] a smart kid. Come in and play a couple of different positions, possibly right now. We'll try to keep it limited as he's learning the offense to maybe a spot, but you can see that he's intelligent and just has a real feel for the game."

CARMICHAEL'S PAST PLAY-CALLING SUCCESS

New Orleans offenses' produced high numbers when Carmichael was allowed to handle the play-calling. Saints News Network's Bob Rose wrote on Carmichael's past success, "In his first game as a play-caller, Carmichael's offense rolled up 557 total yards in a 62-7 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts." When Sean Payton served an NFL suspension for alleged Bountygate activities in 2012, "Carmichael's offense still topped the NFL rankings in several categories by averaging 411 yards of total offense and nearly 29 points per contest."

Again in 2016, "Over the first ten games, the Saints scored at least 30 points five times and averaged 474 yards of total offense, surpassing 500 yards twice," Rose penned. Time and time again, Carmichael displayed the capability of handling the Saints' offense and making it explosive. Since there'll be no Sean Payton looking over his shoulder in 2022, could the Saints return to an offensive juggernaut with Carmichael and Winston?

We shall see.

