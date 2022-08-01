If Suspended, Would the NFL's Baseline for Alvin Kamara Differ from Deshaun Watson?

Alvin Kamara's hearing in Las Vegas is scheduled for today. Deshaun Watson finally knows his fate. Does the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson affect what the NFL will do with Alvin Kamara? Some may not care to read this, but the answer is "NO!" The league states that players are "privileged to be part of the National Football League," per the NFL's Conduct Policy.

The player's conduct policy agreed on by the NFL and NFLPA is complicated and subjective. Any "conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL, NFL clubs, or NFL personnel" will be reviewed by the league's investigators. One of the problems with the Alvin Kamara case is when the NFL states, "Conduct by anyone in the league that is illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk, damages, the reputation of others in the game, and undercut public respect and support of the NFL."

Kamara faces felony charges in the Las Vegas incident. According to Las Vegas MPD, their detectives "determined the victim was battered by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara." Kamara was arrested and booked for "battery resulting in substantial bodily harm."

The Deshaun Watson saga did not have an arrest, nor were charges filed by the Harris County District Attorney's office against the player. The judge in today's hearing for Kamara may set a date for trial or dismissal based on the evidence discovered in the matter.

An NFL suspension looms but still may not be rendered until a trial and verdict against Kamara. His attorneys may file for a delayed trial date - especially after the season.

During the offseason, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned the team could not proceed further until the courts and league resolves the matter. Loomis said, "I think for me, what I always try to do is A. What's the worst-case scenario? What's the best-case scenario? Then we really just have to wait and see what happens."

Nevertheless, it's challenging to determine what baseline the NFL will use in deciding if Alvin Kamara will receive a suspension. As most fans know about the league, about the Saints players vs. NFL, everything is subjective.

Top Saints News Articles