September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Week 2: Saints Thursday Injury Report

New Orleans sees nine total players listed on the second injury report of Week 2. Marshon Lattimore was a limited participant, while players like Kwon Alexander did not participate again.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints had 10 players listed on their initial injury report of Week 2, and Wednesday sees it reduce to 9. The encouraging news is that two players were listed as limited participants on Thursday after not practicing, but in the same breath, two players were downgraded on the report. Here's how it shapes out.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Erik McCoy (calf), Pete Werner (hamstring), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Chase Hansen (groin)

LIMITED: P.J. Williams (back), Marshon Lattimore (hand)

Again, it's not a surprise to see Lattimore, McCoy, and Davenport on the list. McCoy and Davenport shouldn't play, but Lattimore's availability is in question going into the weekend, and we'll find out more about everyone's status from game designation on Friday's report. 

According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, Kwon Alexander, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Chase Hansen, Pete Werner, Erik McCoy and Marcus Davenport were not practicing. P.J. Williams (back), Trevor Siemian (illness), Marshon Lattimore (hand) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) returned, although the official report has Ceedy Duce as a non-participant.

Read More Saints News

Saints Injury Report 2021 (5)
News

Week 2: Saints Thursday Injury Report

By the Numbers
Editorial / Opinion

By the Numbers: Saints Victory Over the Packers in Week 1

(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (6)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 2: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense

First Look Template (1)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Panthers: First Look at Week 2's Matchup

Saints Injury Report 2021 (4)
News

Week 2: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Lattimore Stops Malik Taylor
News

Report: Saints Marshon Lattimore to Undergo Thumb Surgery

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
News

Report: Saints Have 8 Confirmed COVID-19 Tests - 6 Coaches, Staff, and Player

14520864203_a1c2ce4c8d_b
News

Saints Reunite With WR Kenny Stills