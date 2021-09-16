Week 2: Saints Thursday Injury Report

New Orleans sees nine total players listed on the second injury report of Week 2. Marshon Lattimore was a limited participant, while players like Kwon Alexander did not participate again.

The Saints had 10 players listed on their initial injury report of Week 2, and Wednesday sees it reduce to 9. The encouraging news is that two players were listed as limited participants on Thursday after not practicing, but in the same breath, two players were downgraded on the report. Here's how it shapes out.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Erik McCoy (calf), Pete Werner (hamstring), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Chase Hansen (groin)

LIMITED: P.J. Williams (back), Marshon Lattimore (hand)

Again, it's not a surprise to see Lattimore, McCoy, and Davenport on the list. McCoy and Davenport shouldn't play, but Lattimore's availability is in question going into the weekend, and we'll find out more about everyone's status from game designation on Friday's report.

According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, Kwon Alexander, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Chase Hansen, Pete Werner, Erik McCoy and Marcus Davenport were not practicing. P.J. Williams (back), Trevor Siemian (illness), Marshon Lattimore (hand) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) returned, although the official report has Ceedy Duce as a non-participant.

