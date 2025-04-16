NFL Insider Has Latest On Saints After Bombshell
The New Orleans Saints obviously have not had the week they likely planned to.
Sure, rumors and reports recently have tied the team to some of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, but it seemed pretty clear that New Orleans was set for the 2025 season with Derek Carr.
Then, reports surfaced last Friday that Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury that could end up keeping him out for the 2025 season. Over the last few days, it has been the most talked-about subject in the National Football League. All sorts of insiders have weighed in on the topic and it seems like there's more to it than meets the eye.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the latest update on the matter late on Tuesday.
"The New Orleans Saints have been doing research on the quarterback position," Rapoport said. "Homework on the quarterback position since early, early this season. My understanding is that they have been scouting the top quarterbacks since really when the college began so this is not new. They did not know what pick they would have. They hoped they'd have a pick much, much later because that would mean that Dennis Allen would still be employed and that would mean that they had a much more successful season. They have been all-in on the quarterbacks for quite some time because thinking that even though Derek Carr was going to be their starter in 2025, they would still need a long-term answer.
"Then, fast-forward to what has happened over the last couple of weeks when it became clear that Derek Carr shoulder injury has not healed like anyone thought and he's now weighing options trying to figure out if he's going to have surgery. Certainly, I would say his status for the 2025 season is in doubt. Which means the New Orleans Saints now a very real possibility of considering a quarterback at No. 9 which is why (Carolina Panthers) general manager Dan Morgan who has No. 8 was talking about being open to moving back if someone wanted to come up and trade over the New Orleans Saints."
It's an odd situation right now for New Orleans to deal with.
