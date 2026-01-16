Former Saints RB Finds New Home Outside Of NFL

There are just a few weeks left in the National Football League season.

The Divisional Round of the playoffs will kick off this upcoming weekend followed by Championship weekend and then the Super Bowl will be here in February. After that, it's going to be a long time until fans can check out NFL action. Sure, there will be free agency and the NFL Draft and everything of that nature, but we won't see real action until late into the summer.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Fortunately, there will be some football to watch in the meantime, though. The United Football League, a spring league in the United States, will have games beginning in March. If you're a New Orleans Saints fan, you'll be able to see a running back who had a cup of coffee with the Saints in 2025.

The former Saints RB has found a new home

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Hunter Dekkers (18) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Yarns (34) during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Marcus Yarns signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie after the 2025 NFL Draft as a rookie, but the room was crowded and he didn't make the team out of camp. He'll be in the UFL in 2026 after being selected by the Houston Gamblers.

If he's even, he's leavin' 💨



Welcome WR Marcus Yarns to H-Town!#UFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GLIcJDQmbJ — Houston Gamblers (@UFLGamblers) January 15, 2026

Yarns played his college ball at the University of Delaware. In his final season in college, he racked up 844 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in nine games played in 2024. In 2023, Yarns had 939 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

He didn't make the Saints, but spending time in the UFL will be an opportunity to show NFL teams what he can do in the spring as teams look to bring guys in ahead of the 2026 season. For the Saints, they had a crowded running back room at the time, so it wasn't surprising that he didn't make the team. The Saints entered the 2025 season with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Velus Jones Jr. at running back. Things obviously changed throughout the season, the team cut ties with guys like Yarns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Cam Akers before the season.

More NFL: It's Time For Saints To Trade Spencer Rattler