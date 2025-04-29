Saints Caught In Crosshairs Of NFL Draft Controversy
The New Orleans Saints had a solid first National Football League Draft with Kellen Moore as the team's head coach.
New Orleans added a potential quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough and added depth all throughout the organization. It was a great weekend for the Saints, but that doesn't mean that it was the case for everyone. Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a free fall throughout the draft and didn't get picked until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
Before this happened, though, he was the subject some prank calls that have caught the NFL world by storm. He isn't the only prospect who had their phone number leaked. Sanders was the most prominent player called during the draft, but other guys like tight end Tyler Warren also were the subject of the prank calls.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer talked about the prank calls on Monday and noted that Sanders was called by someone impersonating Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.
"So, on the prank call … If you were locked in on the internet over the weekend, you saw it," Breer said. "Shedeur Sanders got a call during the first round Thursday from someone claiming to be New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis. Fake Loomis first told Sanders that New Orleans was taking him, and after Sanders said, 'I’ve been waiting on you,' responded he’d 'have to wait a little longer.'
"After some unfortunate rumors that showed the ugliness of social media, the truth was revealed when online sleuths identified a guy on the couch next to the prank caller as Jax Ulbrich, the son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The younger Ulbrich subsequently apologized and took responsibility, both in calling Sanders directly and falling on the sword on Instagram—the Falcons said he came across Sanders’s number on his dad’s iPad."
That's unfortunate, but obviously Loomis and the Saints didn't do anything wrong or have anything to do with it.
