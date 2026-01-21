Saints Projected to Draft Next Star WR By Mel Kiper Jr.

The New Orleans Saints made the right call in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Will that be the case in 2026?

New Orleans selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and he looked comfortable and like a veteran from the beginning of the season. He and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team as well.

Now, the Saints have the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a real chance to add more firepower. But, who could it be? ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. shared a new mock draft on Wednesday and had the Saints rolling with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

The Saints should go offense at No. 8

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints," Kiper wrote. "Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State. After rumors swirled about Chris Olave being on the trade market ahead of the deadline this season, it looks as if New Orleans is hanging onto its star wideout.

"However, Olave is under contract for only one more year, and even if the Saints extend him, they still need more pass-catching options for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Consider that Rashid Shaheed was the only other Saints wide receiver with over 300 receiving yards this season, and he was dealt at the deadline. Tyson could immediately be a red zone target for Shough thanks to his strength and ability on contested catches."

If you're a Saints fan, this is the move you should be rooting for if Tyson is on the board when the Saints are on the clock later in the offseason. Tyson has explosive talent and is a big-play waiting to happen. In 2025, he had 61 catches, 711 yards, and eight touchdowns...in just nine games. In 2024, he had 75 catches, 1,101 yards, and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

Tyson has good size at 6'2'' and 200 pounds and arguably is the top receiver in the 2026 draft class. If the Saints had a passing attack led by Chris Olave, Tyson, Devaughn Vele, and Juwan Johnson, that would just make Tyler Shough's life easier.

