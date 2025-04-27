Saints News Network

Saints Continues To Mystery Grow After NFL Draft

What is going on?

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; View of a Crucial Catch logo on the helmet of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have had an up-and-down offseason, to say the least.

The 2025 National Football League Draft should be considered a high-point for the franchise. It was Kellen Moore's first draft as the head coach and it went well, at least on paper. The Saints shored up the trenches, adding some intriguing weapons, and even potentially have a new quarterback of the future in former Louisville signal-caller Tyler Shough.

While this is the case, there is still one mystery with the team. What is going on with Derek Carr? The only thing that is one hundred percent confirmed right now is that he's dealing with a shoulder injury. His recovery timeline isn't clear, the exact injury isn't clear, when it happened isn't clear, etc. There's no a lot of information out there right now about his situation.

After Shough was selected, it was shared by the team that he will have a chance to compete this summer for the team and then general manager Mickey Loomis also clarified that Derek Carr is the starter if healthy, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

"Loomis said there would be a competition at QB with Tyler Shough, but when asked to clarify if that included Derek Carr, if he's healthy, he said 'Derek's the starter,'" Terrell shared.

It was shared on Thursday that the team wasn't going to have clarity on Carr's situation by the time the NFL Draft began. Clearly, that must still be the case. Reports have popped up saying he could miss the entire season but also it has been reported the team doesn't have clarity. What is going on with Carr?

