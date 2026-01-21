Saints 15-Year Veteran Projected To Sign 1-Year, $6.7 Million Deal

The New Orleans Saints have been in a horrible cap space situation over the last few years, but they've slowly pulled their way out of the horrible situation. This gives them a bit more freedom as they try to build a contending team over the coming years.

The Saints seem to have the young core to build around, too. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough burst on the scene as a potential franchise option last year. He was benched for the first half of the season, but once he was handed the keys to the team, they began winning games. Shough's Saints finished the season near the top of the division.

This offseason, the Saints need to make a few moves.

Re-signing Cameron Jordan would make a lot of sense for the Saints. Jordan is a franchise legend in New Orleans and could be nearing the end of his career. The Saints need to make sure that he plays the rest of his career in New Orleans.

Cameron Jordan is likely headed for a one-year deal with the Saints

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Spotrac projects Jordan to sign a one-year, $6.7 million deal this offseason. That would fit perfectly for the Saints, as they can afford around $7 million per year, but the one-year deal doesn't lock them into anything long-term.

Jordan seems to want to return to the Saints next season and it's hard to argue against the idea.

Last year, Jordan reignited his career. After totaling six sacks combined in 2023 and 2024, Jordan recorded 10.5 sacks last year. He looked as impressive as he has since 2021, when he recorded 12.5 sacks in a Pro Bowl campaign.

Keeping Jordan on the roster would be the best decision for the Saints. He would provide the veteran presence in the middle of the defensive line in New Orleans. Jordan would be able to mentor any of the younger defensive lineman, especially considering the fact that the Saints have been closely linked to Peter Woods in the NFL draft.

