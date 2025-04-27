Saints NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Quick Grades, Clear Trend
The New Orleans Saints had a pretty interesting weekend.
New Orleans recently got some bad news with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury. The Saints entered the National Football League Draft with a clear need at quarterback and plenty of question marks. Overall, the Saints made their first selection at No. 9 by taking offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas.
The Saints made nine total picks in the draft and followed the selection of Banks up with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick in the second round, Texas defensive tackle Vernon Broughton with the No. 71 pick in the third round, Virginia safety Jonas Sanker with the No. 93 pick in the third round, Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman with the No. 112 pick in the fourth round, Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley with the No. 131 pick in the fourth round, Kansas running back Devin Neal with the No. 184 pick in the sixth round, UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao with the No. 248 pick in the seventh round, and Syracuse EDGE Fadil Diggs with the No. 254 pick in the seventh round.
Here are quick grades for each pick from New Orleans:
Round 1 (No. 9): OT Kelvin Banks Jr. - B+
Round 2 (No. 40): QB Tyler Shough - B+
Round 3 (No. 71): DL Vernon Broughton - A-
Round 3 (No. 93): S Jonas Sanker - A-
Round 4 (No. 112): LB Danny Stutsman - A-
Round 4 (No. 131): CB Quincy Riley - B
Round 6 (No. 184): RB Devin Neal - A-
Round 7 (No. 248): TE Moliki Matavao - B+
Round 7 (No. 254): Edge Fadil Diggs - B+
This may not have been the flashiest draft class for the Saints, but it was solid overall. New Orleans addressed key positions of need (quarterback, offensive line, cornerback, safety) and added big bodies throughout the franchise. The Saints avoided flashy playmakers in favor of improving the trenches.
