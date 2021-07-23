Sports Illustrated home
GAMBLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Fantasy Football Players Shouldn’t Bank on D’Andre Swift
Fantasy Football Players Shouldn’t Bank on D’Andre Swift

Fantasy Football Injury Reaction: Saints WR Michael Thomas Out Indefinitely; Tre'Quan Smith Climbs Draft Boards

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano reacts to the Michael Thomas injury news and guide fantasy managers where to go from here
Author:
Publish date:

First, it was the news Cam Akers was out for the year. Now comes news that Michael Thomas will miss the first several weeks of the 2021 NFL season after undergoing ankle surgery in June. According to Ian Rapoport, the recommended timetable for recovery is four months. That means Thomas could miss all of September and maybe into October, depending on when he had the procedure in June. Obviously, this puts a huge dent into Thomas' fantasy appeal and the Saints' offense.

The top wide receiver in fantasy football in 2019, Thomas missed nine games last year and was considered one of the season's biggest disappointments. I still had him ranked among the top 10 receivers heading into this season, but that will have to change drastically. At this point, he's a draft-and-stash pick in the middle to late rounds.

Alvin Kamara

With Thomas out of action, Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray could see a ton of extra touches. In eight games with Thomas on the sidelines last season, Kamara averaged close to nine targets and 30.9 fantasy points. While Jameis Winston doesn't have much of a track record of throwing to running backs, Kamara will be the unquestioned centerpiece of the Saints offense as long as Thomas is out. He remains a top-five pick.

Speaking of Winston, he'll be tough to trust even in DFS action without Thomas. In a situation where he’s not even guaranteed to earn the starting job with Taysom Hill also in the mix, the former Buccaneer won’t be worth more than a late-round flier in drafts.

The Saints don’t have a ton of depth at wide receiver, as Tre’Quan Smith will be the de facto top option with Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey behind him on the depth chart. Smith might be a potential WR3 option in your starting lineup while Thomas is out; however, he's also no lock to be productive based on his prior lack of success. Smith's opportunity is very appealing though, depending on how high he climbs in average draft position.

The absence of Thomas is also good news for Adam Trautman, who is considered a deep sleeper in the fantasy landscape. With targets available, he could become a much bigger player in the passing game until Thomas can return to the gridiron.

More Fantasy Football:

MORE ARTICLES FROM MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL logo at midfield in an empty stadium
Play
NFL

The NFL Has Gone As Far As It Can on Vaccinations

A league memo sent Thursday—laying out more consequences—caught some players off-guard, and threatens to sharpen divides in locker rooms.

giannis-nba-finals parade
NBA

The Finals Brought a Sense of Normalcy Back to the NBA

It was certainly a bumpy ride to the finish, but now that the season is over, it feels as if the NBA is finally headed back to normal.

Michael Thomas before breaking the NFL single-season receptions record against the Tennessee Titans.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Injury Reaction: Saints WR Michael Thomas Out Indefinitely; Tre'Quan Smith Climbs Draft Boards

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano reacts to the Michael Thomas injury news and guide fantasy managers where to go from here

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

texas-oklahoma
Play
College Football

Texas, Oklahoma's Move to SEC 'Not Imminent,' Says Big 12 Leadership

Big 12 administrators held a call Thursday night to discuss the news that Texas and Oklahoma are planning to leave for the SEC.

Jul 23, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Play
Olympics

Naomi Osaka Lights Olympic Cauldron in Opening Ceremony

The Games mark the four-time Grand Slam champ's comeback after withdrawing from the French Open in May.

Jul 23, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Performers dance during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Play
Olympics

Tokyo 2020: COVID-19 Protocols For Olympic Athletes

Here's an overview of testing protocols, vaccine rules and restrictions athletes face at the Olympics.