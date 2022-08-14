Skip to main content

Saints Rookie Dai'Jean Dixon Has a Solid NFL Debut

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver has a solid NFL debut in preseason action versus the Houston Texans.

(Houston, TX) -- Making an NFL roster is a daunting task. The New Orleans Saints wide receiving corps is loaded with talent ahead of rookie wideout Dai'Jean Dixon. Besides the eventual locks in the unit with Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Deonte Harty, each day at training camp is a battle. 

Dai'Jean Dixon

 

One way to separate yourself from the other players is to perform well during preseason game action. In New Orleans' opener against Houston, Dai'Jean Dixon took a considerable step closer to improving his stock with the Saints coaching staff.

"I always feel like I could do better. But today was smooth. And I'm just looking forward to next week now. Wishing that we could have came out on top. I take every game serious," Dixon said. 

The Edna Karr and Nicholls State product competes with a talented room of receivers. Against the Texans, Dixon led the Saints wideouts by being targeted four times and catching three passes for 33 yards in the contest.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dixon told me there's one area he would like to show improvement. "Obviously playing special teams for the first time. So I want to get better. Just doing my job on special teams. And then I just want to be better as an all-around player. I didn't really make mistakes on offense. And as far as blocking, I can block better."

Dai'Jean Dixon

He was "excited" to catch his first football in the NFL. Quarterback Ian Book and Dai'Jean have developed a strong bond. "Me and Ian have building a great relationship on and off the field. I think Ian has done a good job," Dixon noted.

Dixon is up for the challenge. Should he fails to make the New Orleans 53-man roster, he could be a candidate for the 16-man practice squad.

The New Orleans training camp will pack this week and head to Green Bay to face the Packers. Dixon and his teammates will contend against Aaron Rodgers without superstar WR Davante Adams who the Packers traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.  

New Orleans will participate in the joint team drills with the Packers until Saturday night's preseason game on Aug. 19 at 7 PM CT. Our beat reporter John Hendrix will deliver comprehensive training camp observations and notes. 

  RECENT SAINTS NEWS ARTICLES

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

USATSI_18868506_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Texans: Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

By Bob Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_18867195_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

What We Learned from the Saints Preseason Opener

By John Hendrix4 hours ago
Takeaways
Game Day

Saints vs. Texans Preseason Takeaways

By John Hendrix15 hours ago
Saints Texans Halftime Report
Game Day

Saints-Texans Preseason Game Halftime Report

By Kyle T. Mosley16 hours ago
USATSI_17442730
News

Saints Transactions: Aug. 8 - Aug. 13

By Kyle T. Mosley20 hours ago
Bayou Blitz 2022 Template (1)
Podcasts

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 4 - Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Texans Preview

By Brendan BoylanAug 13, 2022 1:04 PM EDT
USATSI_10258059_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Texans Game

By John HendrixAug 13, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
190A7513
Editorial / Opinion

Scouting the Enemy: Texans Have Some Work Ahead to be Competitive

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 13, 2022 11:31 AM EDT