Saints Rookie Dai'Jean Dixon Has a Solid NFL Debut

(Houston, TX) -- Making an NFL roster is a daunting task. The New Orleans Saints wide receiving corps is loaded with talent ahead of rookie wideout Dai'Jean Dixon. Besides the eventual locks in the unit with Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Deonte Harty, each day at training camp is a battle.

One way to separate yourself from the other players is to perform well during preseason game action. In New Orleans' opener against Houston, Dai'Jean Dixon took a considerable step closer to improving his stock with the Saints coaching staff.

"I always feel like I could do better. But today was smooth. And I'm just looking forward to next week now. Wishing that we could have came out on top. I take every game serious," Dixon said.

The Edna Karr and Nicholls State product competes with a talented room of receivers. Against the Texans, Dixon led the Saints wideouts by being targeted four times and catching three passes for 33 yards in the contest.

Dixon told me there's one area he would like to show improvement. "Obviously playing special teams for the first time. So I want to get better. Just doing my job on special teams. And then I just want to be better as an all-around player. I didn't really make mistakes on offense. And as far as blocking, I can block better."

Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon (84) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

He was "excited" to catch his first football in the NFL. Quarterback Ian Book and Dai'Jean have developed a strong bond. "Me and Ian have building a great relationship on and off the field. I think Ian has done a good job," Dixon noted.

Dixon is up for the challenge. Should he fails to make the New Orleans 53-man roster, he could be a candidate for the 16-man practice squad.

The New Orleans training camp will pack this week and head to Green Bay to face the Packers. Dixon and his teammates will contend against Aaron Rodgers without superstar WR Davante Adams who the Packers traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

New Orleans will participate in the joint team drills with the Packers until Saturday night's preseason game on Aug. 19 at 7 PM CT. Our beat reporter John Hendrix will deliver comprehensive training camp observations and notes.

