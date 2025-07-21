Seahawks projected to pick 'undersized' but physical Clemson corner in 2026 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks may look like they're set at cornerback for the forseeable future - with both Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon in line for long-term contract extensions. However, the truth is that you can never have too many good cornerbacks in the modern NFL and Seattle's depth took a big hit when they traded Mike Jackson to the Carolina Panthers last year.
And so, it should come as no surprise if the Seahawks use their first-round pick in next year's draft on a cornerback prospect. In a new three-round mock draft from Pro Football Network that's what they do, taking Clemsons' Avieon Terrell at No. 15 overall.
PFN on Avieon Terrell to Seahawks
"Ranking fifth in the country with 10 pass deflections in 2024, Avieon Terrell enters the upcoming college football season as one of the top returning players in the nation. The Clemson cornerback is slightly undersized at 5’11” and 180 pounds, but he has NFL-caliber speed, physicality, and technique."
Terrell might be a little undersized to play the boundary at the next level, but that's where he would project to play for the Seahawks if this scenario goes down. Most likely he would be replacing Josh Jobe at the LCB spot. Here's a look at his highlight reel from last season.
Avieon Terrell 2024 Clemson highlights
So far through 27 career games Terrell has totaled three interceptions,16 pass breakups and three forced fumbles to go with 60 solo tackles. Pro Football Focus loves what he's done in run defense, grading him out at 90.7 in that department last year, which ranked fifth in the nation among cornerbacks.
Seattle is almost certainly going to need to invest another high draft pick into their interior offensive line rotation, but that's about the only group that should have a higher priority than corner, so this is a genuine possibility.
