3 Seattle Seahawks defenders earn spots on list of NFL's top 100 players
The Seattle Seahawks enter their second season with Mike Macdonald as their head coach, and they have plenty of reason to believe they will have another strong showing. While they missed the playoffs during his first campaign, they still went 10-7 and saw their defensive performance improve drastically.
Much of the attention heading into the new year has been on the offensive side of the ball. This isn't surprising given the change at quarterback. Going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold has been criticized, but the Seahawks could be the ones to laugh last — especially since this is a team that wants to win with efficient offense and a strong defense.
Heading into 2025, the defense remains the strength as they had three players on that side of the ball named to Pro Football Sports Network's list of the top 100 players in the league.
No. 78: Devon Witherspoon, CB
He doesn't make flashy plays, but Devon Witherspoon is a savvy cornerback who is wise beyond his years. He gave up a higher catch rate than you'd like to see but he also played in the slot for much of the year which is incredibly difficult.
"Witherspoon is one of the best at the position at playing the run. His 39 defensive stops led all cornerbacks. His coverage numbers weren’t as impressive, as he allowed a 71.6% catch rate and three touchdowns on 88 targets. However, his rookie season numbers suggest he deserves some grace." — Brandon Austin, PFSN
No. 55: Julian Love, S
It's not The Legion of Boom, but Seattle's secondary is still one of the best in the NFL. Safety Julian Love, who is often overlooked, is a huge reason for this.
"In 2024, Love logged 95% of Seattle’s defensive snaps, recording 106 tackles, three for a loss, three interceptions, and a career-high 12 pass breakups. His 29 defensive stops ranked 12th among all safeties." — Austin, PFSN
No. 25: Leonard Williams, DT
So much of what Seattle does starts with their defensive line — and while they might not have an elite EDGE, they have one of the best interior linemen in the NFL. Leonard Williams recorded 11 sacks, which was first among defensive tackles, and was an absolute monster throughout the season.
"Leonard Williams powered the Seahawks’ defensive front in 2024, finishing with 55 total pressures, ranking sixth among all interior defenders. He was a disruptive force against the pass and the run, posting an impressive 11.63% pressure rate and recording 41 defensive stops (third in the NFL)." — Austin, PFSN
Seattle added veteran DeMarcus Lawrence this offseason, which could help Williams get even more favorable matchups in 2025.
