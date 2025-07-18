Seattle Seahawks rookie has ideal opportunity going into training camp
The Seattle Seahawks have a totally new quarterback room this year. Instead of Geno Smith and Drew Lock like it was last year, it's Sam Darnold, Jalen Milroe, and Lock. Darnold is almost guaranteed to be the starter given his $100+ million contract, but Milroe can be the backup over Lock.
But as a 22-year-old prospect who was seen as toolsy rather than NFL-ready, Milroe has a lot to gain at training camp, where he has the first major opportunity to grow as an NFL player and potentially push for playing time. According to Bleacher Report's Damian Parson, the QB is among five rookies with the most to gain in camp.
"With two veteran signal-callers ahead of him, the 22-year-old will need to soak up any and all information to help further his development," Parson added. "The Seahawks have Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, so expect to see West Coast principles and concepts this fall."
The fact that the young QB should be able to learn without any stress or expectations to become a franchise quarterback right away is ideal. "A successful training camp can place him ahead of Lock on the depth chart heading into the regular season," Parson added.
Milroe is explosive as a rusher, but Parson believes camp under Kubiak can help him grow as a pocket passer, something he is currently lacking. "There is plenty for him to gain in training camp. From increased confidence, boost in trust with the coaches, and getting one step closer to more snaps when the moment presents itself," the insider added.
Milroe is still a project and somewhat raw, but a good camp will set him up for a much nicer future. Darnold is only on a three-year deal, and the Seahawks can easily cut him after one year if the experiment fails, so Milroe could be the succession plan if he does well at camp.
