Analyst predicts Russell Wilson could be benched by Giants before NFL's trade deadline
Two seasons into his career, Russell Wilson was on a surefire Hall of Fame trajectory after helping lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory at the end of the 2013 season. However, following the 2014 season, Wilson never made it beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. He's also now on his fourth team in five seasons, including his final season with the Seahawks in 2021.
Wilson is now with the New York Giants, trying to preserve his status as a starting NFL quarterback. It seems locked in that he will begin the season as New York's offensive leader, but some skeptics aren't sure he will maintain that role the entire 2025 season.
Fansided writer Lou Scataglia believes Wilson could be benched as early as before the NFL trade deadline, which is on Nov. 5. That would be after the Giants' ninth game of the campaign against the San Francisco 49ers — a familiar opponent for Wilson during his time with the Seahawks.
"When you consider that the Giants do seem to plan on starting him, you also have to consider that the leash might not be all that long," Scataglia wrote. "With Winston and Dart in the background, two QBs who may be better than Wilson, the former Denver Broncos quarterback could feel the heat quickly. The Giants also have the toughest schedule in the NFL in the 2025 season, and with Wilson's style of play obviously not being sustainable for an entire season, there should be multiple instances before the trade deadline in 2025, for example, where Wilson could be benched."
Scataglia went as far as stating the Giants are likely to be Wilson's final NFL team, which is pretty harsh considering he might end up as a backup for another year or two if he fizzles out in New York. However, at this point, it's all just projection with very little knowledge of how exactly Wilson will perform in his new offensive system.
Wilson did OK last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he took over for Justin Fields, starting 11 games and throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Steelers, however, lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs after finishing the regular season 10-7.
