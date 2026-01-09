ESPN predicts Seahawks add to lethal cornerback group in 2026 NFL draft

There is plenty of season left in the postseason for the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) after securing the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Seahawks could still look to the inevitable offseason and start determining how the team should prepare.

Seattle could lose some of its key cornerbacks this offseason if they leave for free agency. Only Devon Witherspoon and Nehamiah Pritchett are the only cornerbacks who are not set to be free agents this offseason, including starting safety Coby Bryant, who arrived in Seattle as a cornerback.

The Seahawks will have some difficult decisions this offseason with the players they attempt to re-sign and allow to leave. Among the best incoming free agents this offseason is former Pro-Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, who saw his career take a big jump up in the second half of the season compared to the first few games.

If Woolen is too expensive to re-sign or wants a new change of scenery, then the Seahawks might need to try to find or develop a new starter. One way to find a new star is through the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Jordan Reid released a first-round mock draft on Tuesday. With the No. 32 pick in the draft, Reid has the Seahawks selecting cornerback Tennessee's Colton Hood.

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hood has been able to take advantage of the new liberties for college players, including the NCAA Transfer Portal. Hood had limited roles at Auburn in 2023 and Colorado last season. This season with the Volunteers, Hood turned into one of the most consistent coverage players in college football.

In 13 games this season, Hood has accounted for 50 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and an interception. Pro Football Focus has Hood as the fifth-ranked cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He finished the season with an overall grade of 80.9, according to PFF.

Hood has been praised for his transition skills to flip his hips and change directions. This is one of the biggest reasons why he is one of the more efficient tight-coverage cornerbacks. He has attributes that draw similar results to Woolen, so the Seahawks would be working with the same type of player. Hood hasn’t given up a touchdown in the 12 games played this season.

Among his biggest areas to address is his ability to rely so heavily in press coverage to where it throws him off balance when he is beat at the line of scrimmage. Head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde have worked with Woolen this season not to rely on his specific skillset.

Hood also needs to be a better tackler, especially in open fields. The Seahawks are one of the best defenses in developing open-field tacklers, so it shouldn't be a concern to teach him.

The Seahawks have been excellent in drafting within the first two rounds over the last three or four years. They have been just as efficient in developing them into high-caliber players. If the Seahawks draft Hood to be one of the top corners, there is a great chance he will be an impact player as a rookie.

