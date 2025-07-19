Seattle Seahawks' new quarterback lands on NFL Top 100 list for first time
Sam Darnold's return to being a full-time starting NFL quarterback took three years, but he made the most of his one season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 en route to becoming the Seattle Seahawks' new signal-caller this offseason.
Darnold, who was labeled a bust after fizzling out with the New York Jets, revived his career and now he's being recognized by his peers around the league. It's that time of year when the NFL Top 100 list drops, and Darnold landed at No. 72 after his stellar bounce-back season — the first time he's made the list in his seven-year career.
The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason after he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Darnold also attended his first Pro Bowl, finished 10th in MVP voting and was third in the Comeback Player of the Year tally.
The List
The NFL's Top 100 list is voted on by the players and released in groups of 10. So far, Nos. 100-71 have been revealed with Darnold being higher than many may have anticipated. However, it's a testament to the kind of season the now-28-year-old quarterback had, and how quickly perspectives can change in the NFL.
Darnold joins defensive lineman Leonard Williams as the only two Seahawks to make the list thus far. Williams barely snuck in at No. 99 despite having the best season of his career in 2024 (64 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, interception returned for touchdown).
Onto the Seahawks
Darnold is now tasked with taking over for Geno Smith in Seattle after the Seahawks traded their former starter to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Not only is Darnold fresh, but offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be entering his first season in the role and hometown hero wide receiver Cooper Kupp adds to a reworked pass-catching corps.
Gone are DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and the Seahawks hope their bets on a new offensive nucleus pay off in 2025. With the defense poised to take a significant step, the offense must be able to pull its weight if Seattle wants to remain competitive.
