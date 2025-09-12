ESPN predicts Aaron Rodgers fares well against depleted Seahawks defense
The Seattle Seahawks are about to renew the longest-running rivalry in franchise history - at least as far as quarterbacks go. Now 41 years old, Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be hosting the Seahawks for an early kickoff on Sunday morning.
Rodgers and the Seahawks have gone through many high-profile battles over the years, including the epic 2014 NFC Championship game. Since then Rodgers has generally gotten the better of them, but for what it's worth the Seahawks did manage to beat Rodgers and the Jets when they visited last season.
This time around ESPN is expecting Rodgers to fare pretty well against a tough but likely-depleted Seattle defense. Here's what Bill Barnwell wrote in his Week 2 fantasy football preview.
"Rodgers erased some questions on his scheme fit in Arthur Smith's offense after throwing four touchdowns in the Week 1 win over the Jets. Rodgers was really efficient with the ball (22 of 30 passing), and Smith moved the pocket on boot schemes to give his quarterback more clean throwing platforms. I don't expect Rodgers to drop another 25-point game this week, but the combination of play-action and quick-game concepts work here against the Seattle defense."
The Seahawks looked quite potent on this side of the ball against the 49ers, holding them to 10 points up until crunch-time when Riq Woolen imploded and gave up a 45-yarder, followed by a low-percentage lob by Brock Pudy into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
However, Seattle might be shorthanded this week - especially on the back end of their defense. Thursday's injury report had star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, safety Julian Love and defensive tackle Jarran Reed all listed as non-participants. The Seahawks have signed Shaq Griffin to add more depth at cornerback.
