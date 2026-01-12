ESPN insider details how the Seattle Seahawks spent their bye week

When Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald talks about "chasing edges" he's describing the pursuit of trying to cover every possible detail that could influence the outcomes of their games each week.

That philosophy showed up in practice last week. Despite securing the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye, Macdonald resisted dialing things back. As ESPN Insider and Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson reported, Seattle kept its routine intact by practicing outdoors, prioritizing postseason readiness over comfort as they pursue the goal of reaching their first Super Bowl in 10 years.

"It was hardly an off week for the Seahawks. They practiced outside in the elements on Wednesday and Thursday -- in a light rain Wednesday and with temperatures in the low 40s and the wind blowing both days -- as coach Mike Macdonald tried to get his team accustomed to playing in the kind of weather it might see in the postseason." Brady Henderson, ESPN Insider

As it turns out, it doesn't appear the team will need to cash in on that practice experience - at least not this Saturday when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoff round. The weather forecast is about as good as one could possibly hope for in Seattle in mid-January.

According to the Weather Channel, the forecast for Saturday in Seattle calls for sunny skies with a high of 51 degrees with little to no wind. If the game should end up getting the later kickoff time of 5:00 p.m. PST we could see temperatures drop into the 30's, but the wind should still not be a factor.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Seattle when the Seahawks and 49ers are set to play in the NFL divisional playoff round. | Weather Channel

In every other way this wasn't your typical bye week. Not knowing who their next opponent would be, Macdonald says his coaches were studying tape on every potential team they might face. There was no dialing it down, no scaling anything back - after all, this is playoff time.

"We're not treating it like a regular-season bye week where guys are flying to Mexico and Hawaii and enjoying their time. I think we really celebrated that win against the Niners. But immediately that next day, you could tell guys were like, 'Hey, the job is not done. We've got a lot of work to do." Leonard Williams, Seahawks DT

And now they begin preparation to face the 49ers this Saturday for the second straight time, and third this season, with no rain in sight. Kickoff time will be announced after the conclusion of tonight's final wild card game between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

