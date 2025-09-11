Seahawks betting odds not in their favor against Aaron Rodgers' Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks are going to the east coast to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a difficult Week 2 matchup.
The Seahawks are 0-1 after losing at home to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers while the Steelers are in the win column to start the season after beating the New York Jets on the road. CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco thinks the Steelers will win 26-19 as a three-point favorite going into the game.
"The Steelers are playing the home opener against a Seattle team that lost a tough one to the 49ers last week. Aaron Rodgers looked good against the Jets and I think that will carry over here. The Steelers will go to 2-0 as Rodgers plays well and DK Metcalf does some damage to his former team," Prisco wrote.
The Seahawks are facing off against one of the top teams in the league, but they are hopeful to bring the same kind of defensive intensity against Rodgers and the rest of the Pittsburgh offense.
If the Seahawks can be strong on defense, they will have a shot to pull off the upset on the road against the Steelers.
The Seahawks also need to prove that they can be better on offense. In Sam Darnold's first start with the team, the Seahawks managed to score just 13 points. Even with a defense as talented as Seattle's, it's hard to win football games when you only find the end zone once.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Steelers is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
