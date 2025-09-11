All Seahawks

Seahawks Klint Kubiak’s play-calling grades for Week 1 are back, and they’re terrible

Klint Kubiak didn’t fare well according to analytics in his debut as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold during a TV timeout during the second half against San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold during a TV timeout during the second half against San Francisco 49ers. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks fell to 0-1 after losing 17-13 at home against the San Francisco 49ers. A late touchdown from backup tight end Jake Tonges gave the 49ers the lead, but it isn’t the defense who shoulders the majority of the blame for the loss.

Mike Macdonald’s defense held Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco running game to 3.3 yards per attempt and picked off Brock Purdy twice. On offense, however, Seattle’s rushing attack was non-existent and only Jaxon Smith-Njigba provided anything consistently through the air. The new No. 1 receiver had 124 of Sam Darnold’s 150 passing yards.

RELATED: What has happened to the Seattle Seahawks' traditional home-field advantage?

On paper, it was a rough start for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and according to analytics, only one play-caller was worse in Week 1.

According to Steven Patton of Patton Analytics, only Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins had a worse game in terms of efficiency this past weekend.

McDaniel’s fall is another story in its own right as he’s gone from one of the hottest play-callers in the NFL to the coach on the hottest seat.

Seattle Seahawks offense should be afforded time to gel

As for Kubiak, he still has time to turn things around. No one expected him to lead an explosive offense out of the gate. Seattle’s new play-caller is also trying to get a team full of new parts, most notably at quarterback, on the same page.

That’s why fans should have some patience with the offense early on. If the offense doesn’t show progress over the next few weeks, however, that tone should change.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs the ball during the first half against San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs the ball during the first half against San Francisco 49ers. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from heartbreaking Week 1 loss to 49ers

Takeaways from Seahawks’ loss to 49ers in 2025 season opener

Riq Woolen beaten on 2 crushing plays in Seahawks loss to 49ers

CBS names cornerback Seahawks’ biggest remaining roster need

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News