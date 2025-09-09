Seahawks given mandate to reverse fortune in Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks seemed poised to win on Sunday. They suffered a lead-changing drive at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, but a few key chunk passes from Sam Darnold had them inside the 10 and the 49ers on their heels with time dwindling down.
Then, Kenneth Walker was stuffed, and on the next play, Nick Bosa stripped the ball from Darnold and recovered it, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. It sent the Seahawks to 0-1, and now they apparently must win in Week 2 if they're going to salvage any hope for the year.
They were one of five teams Bleacher Report insider Alex Kay said have to win in Week 2 or their hopes will all come crashing down. The Seahawks were mentioned specifically because of their curious offseason on offense that has so far not panned out.
"The lack of clear direction was apparent in Seattle's first game in several years without the triumvirate of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett," Kay said. The defense stepped up and limited the 49ers to 17 points, but the offense couldn't even manage that.
Darnold wasn't bad, but he "looked far from the player who led the Minnesota Vikings to 14 victories in his first 16 starts," Kay argued. Cooper Kupp was bad, too, not even closely resembling the Triple Crown winner he once was.
The Seahawks averaged 3.2 yards per carry on the ground, so they couldn't rely on what was expected to be a strength. The defense should provide "hope for better days," but the offense was "concerningly bad."
Kay concluded, "If this group comes out flat against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week, it will mark the beginning of the end for the Darnold era." Of course, that might be a little melodramatic, but with Jalen Milroe in the wings, Darnold needs to start pouring in good performances and wins.
Fortunately, the Steelers allowed former castoff (like Darnold) Justin Fields to thrive for Darnold's former team on Sunday, so it might not be as dreadful a matchup this week against the Steelers as the 49ers presented for Darnold.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from heartbreaking Week 1 loss to 49ers
Takeaways from Seahawks’ loss to 49ers in 2025 season opener
Riq Woolen beaten on 2 crushing plays in Seahawks loss to 49ers
CBS names cornerback Seahawks’ biggest remaining roster need