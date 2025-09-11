Seahawks' Mike Macdonald non-committal on starting Riq Woolen in Week 2
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen may be back to fighting for his starting job.
According to The Tacoma News Tribune reporter Gregg Bell, head coach Mike Macdonald was fairly blunt in his response when asked about whether Woolen would remain a starter heading into Week 2.
"We'll see. We'll see."
Woolen has started 47 of 49 games he's played since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. A Pro Bowler as a rookie, Woolen totaled 63 tackles, 16 pass deflections and six interceptions in his first season. He has never matched that production since.
In Seattle's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Woolen gave up two key receptions, including the game-winning touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to tight end Jake Tonges. Macdonald told reporters earlier this week that cornerback Josh Jobe was "competing for more snaps" after being a difference maker for the Seahawks in the loss.
If Devon Witherspoon is healthy, Macdonald may give Jobe and Witherspoon the starts at cornerback on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While he's great when playing to his ceiling, Woolen has been inconsistent throughout his four-year career. Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll pulled Woolen from the starting lineup in Week 15 of the 2023 season after the young cornerback was working through performance issues.
Last season, Woolen was held out of the opening drive in their Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Macdonald has decided to adjust Woolen's role before, so it wouldn't be a new thing for the second-year head coach.
Regardless, Woolen has always returned to the starting lineup. Whether that remains this season is yet to be determined, as the team also has a rising Jobe on the boundary. The injury to rookie safety Nick Emmanwori means Woolen will likely still play a big role, but not every snap.
