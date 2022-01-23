Analysis: How Did Seahawks Defensive Ends Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss

Overall Season Grade: B (83.0)

What Went Right: After battling injuries in two of his first three seasons, Green finally emerged as a regular starter for the Seahawks, logging a career-best 846 defensive snaps. Though he only had 3.0 sacks in Seattle's first 12 games, he contributed 33 tackles, nine quarterback hits, and four pass deflections during that span while seeing extensive action at multiple spots along the defensive line. Closing out the season with a bang, he turned in the best five-game stretch of his career in December and January, racking up 15 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, and a trio of tackles in the backfield. He finished tied for second on the team in sacks, third in quarterback pressures, and first in quarterback hits, showing vast improvements as a pass rusher aligning at defensive end and defensive tackle. He also set a new career-high with 48 tackles and finished fourth on the team in tackles for loss.

What Went Wrong: While Green's pass rushing statistics were up across the board, much of that had to do with sheer volume rather than efficiency. Per Pro Football Focus, he generated 34 pressures on 514 pass rushing snaps, which equates to a mediocre 6.7 percent pressure rate. As has been the case throughout his career, the former USC standout struggled at times executing run fit assignments in the trenches and left too many plays on the field, finishing with nine missed tackles and an 18 percent miss rate.

Closing Thoughts: All in all, Green rose up as one of the few bright spots for Seattle during a down season, setting personal bests across the board statistically. Still just 24 years old, his best football likely remains in front of him and given his versatility at 285 pounds, the Seahawks should prioritize trying to re-sign him. That may be easier said than done, however, as his youth and strong finish could generate a strong market of potential suitors in March.