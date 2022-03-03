Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: NFC South

NFL free agency begins on March 14 and the Seahawks are expected to be among the most active shoppers. Before then, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode are each picking one free agent per team who they feel best fits Seattle's needs this offseason. Up next: the NFC South.

With the Rams crowned NFL champions following their 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it's time to look ahead at the offseason to come. Beginning March 14, teams will be able to negotiate contracts with the free agent class of 2022, and the Seahawks—fresh off a disappointing 7-10 campaign—are expected to be among the most active clubs.

As the new league year inches closer, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode will each be picking one free agent per team who they feel fits Seattle the best. Up next in this exercise is the NFC South.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ty Dane Gonzalez: C Ryan Jensen As Tampa Bay continues its free fall into rebuild mode in the wake of quarterback Tom Brady's retirement, Jensen looks poised to relocate this spring. Coming off arguably his best season as a pro, the 2021 Pro Bowl selection allowed just 21 pressures and 2.0 sacks in 1,151 snaps played, though Pro Football Focus gave him a meager pass block grade of 61.7. The outlet, however, was far more impressed with his skills paving the way for running back Leonard Fournette and company, awarding him a strong 76.7 run block grade. Measuring in at 6-foot-4, 319 pounds, Jensen can move around well and would give Seattle more certainty than it's gotten out of the center position in recent years. Colby Patnode: TE O.J. Howard I think the correct answer here is Ryan Jensen⁠—a solid center who can anchor the interior of the Seahawks' offensive line. I could also see Pete Carroll falling in love with Leonard Fournette, but with the focus on retaining Rashaad Penny, I think they’ll sit out the LSU product's market. Howard, meanwhile, is a fascinating tight end who was supposed to be the "next big thing" at the tight end position when the Bucs selected him with pick No. 19 in the 2017 draft. But Tampa Bay and Howard never seemed to figure each other out; and as a result, his name has been thrown around in trade talks for the past two years. The Seahawks current tight end situation is a mess and adding a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end with 4.5-seconds speed is always going to appeal to Carroll and general manager John Schneider. Howard is likely looking for a one-year deal to establish himself with the hopes of hitting the market again in 2023 for his first big payday, and Seattle can offer him the opportunity and situation in which to thrive in 2022. This feels like a situation where it all makes too much sense not to be possible. Atlanta Falcons Gonzalez: TE Hayden Hurst Hurst has fallen well short of his first-round billing and is coming off a disappointing followup to what looked like a breakout campaign in 2020. That year, he reeled in 56 of 88 targets for 571 yards and six touchdowns in an offense that featured Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. But despite Jones heading to Tennessee in a trade and Ridley taking a hiatus from football to focus on his mental health, Hurst's opportunities significantly regressed in 2021, resulting in 26 catches on 31 targets for 221 yards and three scores. The biggest reason for that, of course, was the arrival of No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts, who went on to reach the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Now, Hurst will look to find an offense he can see more action in, and the Seahawks have two openings at tight end with Gerald Everett and Will Dissly heading to free agency. Hurst has proven he can produce even in a limited role and should come cheaper than someone like Everett. Patnode: WR Russell Gage There are actually a few interesting players heading towards free agency who called Atlanta home in 2021. Gage is an ideal fit as a third wide receiver, coming off a fantastic year that saw him snag 66 passes for 770 yards and three touchdowns. He is perhaps the most underrated receiver in this class and is largely overlooked despite being a rock for the Falcons' passing attack. Seattle should not rely on Freddie Swain or Dee Eskridge to be its tertiary option for Russell Wilson, and locking in Gage gives the team a three-headed monster that would create problems for opposing defenses. Carolina Panthers Gonzalez: EDGE Haason Reddick Multiple times this offseason, the Seahawks have outright said it themselves: they need pass rush. And while most of the attention has been placed on a potential pursuit of Chandler Jones or Von Miller, why not go after a younger player who appears to be hitting his stride at the right time—especially at a similar price tag? The answer to that question should be a no-brainer. In his lone season with the Panthers last year, Reddick registered 44 pressures and got to the quarterback 11.0 times. Pairing him with a rising talent in Darrell Taylor would completely reshape Seattle's defensive ceiling and give it a devastating pass rushing tandem for years to come. Patnode: EDGE Haason Reddick Sometimes, the correct answer is the simplest one. Reddick was an absolute steal for the Panthers last year after he failed to cash in on his breakout 2020 season with the Cardinals. He looked prime for the "first-round bust" tag after his first three seasons in Arizona, but it appears that a switch back to his natural position was all that was needed, setting him up to accumulate 23.5 sacks in his last 32 games. Reddick would give Seattle a dynamic pass rusher⁠—something it sorely needs. He is going to be a pricey acquisition, likely hoping to settle somewhere between Bud Dupree and Matt Judon’s recent respective contracts, which should net him at least three years and roughly $15 million APY.

New Orleans Saints

Gonzalez: T Terron Armstead

I wouldn't hold my breath on this, but it's fun to think about. While all signs point to a reunion with left tackle Duane Brown, the Seahawks could—in theory—solidify Wilson's blindside protection with a younger talent who, when he's healthy, arguably plays at a similar or even better rate than the 14-year veteran. But Armstead, 30, struggled to stay on the field in 2021 with elbow and knee injuries—the latter of which required surgery on January 18. This, however, is unlikely to lower his cost on the open market, which likely takes Seattle out of the running to even consider spurning Brown for the three-time Pro Bowler. Nevertheless, if Carroll, Schneider and crew want to completely remodel their offensive line and keep Wilson happy in the process, Armstead has to be on their radar.

Patnode: WR Tre'Quan Smith

The cap casualties likely coming out of New Orleans will generate far more exciting options, but Smith would make some sense for Seattle. Obviously, the big fish is Armstead, but I don't foresee that happening. Smith is a solid receiver with big play traits. He’s not going to break the bank in the next few weeks, and is likely to be a second- or third-wave free agent signing. But he’s fast, has playmaker abilities and provides solid insurance for the development of Swain and Eskridge. It’s not sexy, but he’d represent a solid addition on the right contract.

