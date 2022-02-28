Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: NFC North

Gonzalez: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson love the kind of speed that can take the top off a defense at any given moment, and Valdes-Scantling certainly offers that with his 4.37-seconds speed. While that's the majority of his value as a pass catcher, his fairly limited skillset would arguably be a better fit for a team like Seattle rather than Green Bay, given the former has two All-Pro talents atop its receiving corps and better overall depth with the likes of Freddie Swain and Dee Eskridge. Valdes-Scantling wouldn't open things up in the middle field any further than they already are for Wilson, but let's not kid ourselves: whether it's the right thing to do or not, the Seahawks are first and foremost going to take a healthy dose of shots downfield on a Sunday-to-Sunday basis. Therefore, adding another player capable of making them more explosive on that front is naturally going to be of interest to them.

Patnode: CB Kevin King

Green Bay has several interesting players heading towards free agency. While the idea of adding Davante Adams is fun, we’re trying to live in a world of reality here and Seattle is not going to commit to paying three receivers a combined $55 to $60 million total. If either ZaDarius Smith or Preston Smith are released, they should fly to the top of this list, but for now, they’re still members of the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, King is a fantastic blend of old-school Carroll cornerback play and the hyper athleticism of current Seattle corners to pair with D.J. Reed. He’s fast, explosive and likely much cheaper than his teammate Rasul Douglas, who is also a name to watch. I can’t see the Seahawks spending big on a cornerback not named D.J. Reed, so King is the name to keep an eye on here. Don’t be surprised if De’Vondre Campbell’s name comes up in the next few weeks as well. He’s an underrated player who fits the Seahawks' new 3-4 scheme.