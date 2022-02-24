Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: NFC East

Gonzalez: G Brandon Scherff

Frankly, I'd be stunned if the Seahawks pulled something like this off, or even showed interest in doing so. Scherff is one of the game's top guards and he reportedly just declined an extension offer from Washington that would have paid him as such. He should have no issues finding a similar opportunity on the open market, which will likely keep him in the average annual salary range of $16 million to $18 million. Aside from those astronomical numbers, even more dominoes would have to fall for Seattle to legitimately pursue Scherff, namely a separation from veteran right guard Gabe Jackson and/or a move to center for third-year man Damien Lewis. It's an incredibly complicated scenario that takes a ton of mental gymnastics to even work through. But for those that feel the Seahawks should employ more of a Rams-style, "all-in" approach to the upcoming offseason, this is certainly one way to go about it. And in the end, as I've said in previous installments of this exercise: some of these picks are not based on what we feel is the most realistic outcome. We have to balance that with which free agents fit the Seahawks best, and it's impossible not to connect the dots with Scherff's top-tier production in a zone run scheme.

Patnode: G Brandon Scherff

In this exercise, sometimes there is a temptation to pick a name that nobody else has, and sometimes there’s only one answer that really makes sense. This is a case of the latter. There are a few interesting role players to be had from Washington, but none carry the type of impact Scherff could. When healthy, he has been a premier guard in this league; and in a division with arguably the two most talented front-sevens in the entire sport, interior offensive line play needs to be valued properly. Because of the injuries on Scherff’s record, there may be an opportunity to get a small discount on a Pro Bowl player, but he’s still going to require a sizeable commitment. A three-year deal worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million is probably where negotiations start. However, to land a massive upgrade at a major area of need, spending that type of money has to be on the table.