Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Greg Eiland

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Greg Eiland, Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 321 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

Previously starring at Mississippi State, Eiland became a full-time starter during his redshirt sophomore season, starting all 13 games at left tackle. The ensuing season, he started eight games at right tackle and helped standout running back Kylin Hill eclipse 100 rushing yards five times. Displaying impressive versatility for a player of his stature, Eiland started a grand total of 34 games in the rugged SEC at both tackle spots as well as left guard, but he still went undrafted despite a quality resume. The Seahawks signed him as a priority free agent and while he didn't make their 53-man roster out of training camp, he spent the entirety of the 2021 season on the practice squad and will now compete for a backup role behind first-round pick and former college teammate Charles Cross.

Best Case Scenario: Showcasing improved technique after a season on the practice squad, Eiland impresses with the second-team offense during training camp and the preseason and thanks to his relationship with Cross, he surprises by snagging a roster spot as Seattle's primary reserve protecting the blind side.

Worst Case Scenario: Continuing to struggle with natural leverage-related issues due to his height as well as questionable footwork, Eiland can't compete against the likes of Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan in the backup tackle ranks and receives a pink slip without an invite back to the practice squad in September.

What to Expect In 2022: After learning under the tutelage of Duane Brown and Brandon Shell last year, Eiland should be better equipped to hold his own competing against NFL competition in the trenches. If Seattle hadn't used two early draft choices addressing the position, he might even have had an outside chance at making the roster as a swing reserve. Unfortunately for him, the Seahawks picked Cross and Abraham Lucas in the first three rounds and both players will be heavy favorites to start right away as rookies. Behind them, Curhan saw significant snaps at right tackle and both guard spots last year, while Forsythe could be in the mix at both tackle spots. Assuming those four players make the team, it will be a challenge for Eiland to stick around, though another placement on the practice squad could be in order for continued development.

