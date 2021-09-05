Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Breakout Player in 2021?

With Week 1 against the Colts approaching, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez discuss who they expect to emerge as Seattle's breakout player for the upcoming season.

Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and comeback player. Closing out the series, which player will surface as Seattle's breakout player in 2021? Who will post career numbers out of the blue and give the team an unexpected lift?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss and debate which Seahawks they expect to be primed for a leap towards stardom in 2021.

