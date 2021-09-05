September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI TIXSI.com
Search

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Breakout Player in 2021?

With Week 1 against the Colts approaching, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez discuss who they expect to emerge as Seattle's breakout player for the upcoming season.
Author:
and
Publish date:

Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and comeback player. Closing out the series, which player will surface as Seattle's breakout player in 2021? Who will post career numbers out of the blue and give the team an unexpected lift?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss and debate which Seahawks they expect to be primed for a leap towards stardom in 2021.

Previous Seahawk Maven Award Predictions

Most Valuable Player

Defensive Player of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Most Improved Player

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Jordyn Brooks
Seahawks News

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Breakout Player in 2021?

USATSI_16647303
Seahawks News

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Rookie of the Year in 2021?

USATSI_15397291
Seahawks News

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021?

austin
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks Add Another Cornerback, Sign Bless Austin

Alton Robinson
Seahawks News

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Most Improved Player in 2021?

USATSI_15392495
Seahawks News

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Best Offensive Lineman in 2021?

Marquise Blair
Seahawks News

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Comeback Player of the Year in 2021?

USATSI_15204146
Seahawks News

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Defensive Player of the Year in 2021?