September 5, 2021
Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Most Improved Player in 2021?

With a Week 1 matchup at Indianapolis quickly approaching, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez discuss who they expect to be Seattle's most Improved player during the 2021 season.
Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and breakout player. In part five of the series, who will receive most improved player honors during the upcoming campaign? Which young player will make the biggest strides from a year ago?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss and debate which player will make the biggest jump for the Seahawks in 2021.

Previous Seahawk Maven Award Predictions

Most Valuable Player

Defensive Player of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

