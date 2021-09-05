Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021?

With a Week 1 matchup at Indianapolis quickly approaching, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez discuss who they expect to be Seattle's top defensive lineman during the 2021 season.

Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and breakout player. In part six of the series, who will emerge as Seattle's top defensive lineman during the upcoming campaign? Which standout will wreak the most havoc rushing the passer and defending the run?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss and debate which defensive player will be most impactful in the trenches for the Seahawks in 2021.

Previous Seahawk Maven Award Predictions

Most Valuable Player

Defensive Player of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Most Improved Player