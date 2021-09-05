September 5, 2021
Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Rookie of the Year in 2021?

Though Seattle had only three draft picks, two of those players could be in line for significant roles early in the 2021 season. Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez share their thoughts on which rookie will have the biggest impact for the team in 2021.
Author:
and
Publish date:

Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and top offensive lineman. In part seven of the series, which incoming rookie will have the greatest initial impact for Seattle? Will it be Dee Eskridge, Tre Brown, or another surprise pick?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss and debate which rookie will emerge as the biggest contributor for the Seahawks in 2021.

Previous Seahawk Maven Award Predictions

Most Valuable Player

Defensive Player of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Most Improved Player

Defensive Lineman of the Year

