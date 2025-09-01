NFL analyst predicts surprise breakout year for Seahawks fan favorite wide receiver
The absolute state of confusion about Klint Kubiak's new offense continues, now just six days removed from the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 season opener. Some analysts see this as a powerfully-underrated unit that could go far, others see it as a well-below average offense that will likely keep the team's ceiling under .500.
There's also virtually no agreement on who's going to lead this offense among the skill players. While Ken Walker remains atop the depth chart at running back a growing chorus of voices expects him to get passed by Zach Charbonnet. Meanwhile, the wide receiver room is even more unsettled - and virtually nobody seems to know what to expect.
The latest evidence of the chaos comes from Andrew Buller-Russ at Sportsnaut, who's predicting a big breakout year from the team's fan favorite wide receiver, Jake Bobo.
"With the Seattle Sehawks cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it should open up an easier path to playing time for the 6-foot-4 Jake Bobo. Now 27 years old, Bobo has yet to top 200 yards in either of his first two seasons in Seattle. But as a big target, he could quickly emerge as a friendly weapon forSam Darnold near the red zone."
He could, but by our count there are still at least three receivers in front of him, even in the absence of Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are a given, and everything we've heard coming out of training camp indicates it'll be rookie Tory Horton Jr. taking over the WR3 role, not Bobo.
Bobo also has to contend for targets with AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo in an offense that's famous for its heavy usage of tight ends - not to mention the inevitable targets for the running backs.
Add it all up and it seems like a long shot that Bobo could break through in 2025. The only way it might happen is if two of Seattle's top three receivers suffer major injuries early in the year, forcing Bobo into a major role.
Anything can happen, though - and Bobo is nothing if not underrated. A game or two should provide some clarity to this picture.
