Former Super Bowl-winning coach a high believer in Sam Darnold and the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks (14-3) weren’t the most appealing team for a Super Bowl title like the Los Angeles Rams most of the season. Many media outlets didn’t consider the Seahawks because they didn’t have the same brand as the Rams, or it was because of who was at quarterback.

As the season continued, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has proved he is deserving of his second Pro-Bowl as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league.

Among the groups who were in love with the Seahawks, from their defense to Darnold playing in big moments, is ESPN’s Pat McAfee and his group. He was among the analysts who saw the domination of head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense as the offense being one of the most explosive units in the league. McAfee was alone, thinking the Seahawks could win the Super Bowl this season.

On Tuesday, former Super Bowl-winning head coach and two-time coach of the year Bruce Arians joined the show. Arians was on the BS or no BS segment and was asked if Sam Darnold can and will lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. Arians didn’t hesitate with his answer:

“I think that’s no bs, brother. I think right now, Sam has figured it out and don’t have to put the Superman cape on, they got the running game going, showed up last weekend in San Francisco. Just being the facilitator, getting the ball out to the right guys, make some big plays with his legs."

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"He and JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba), that’s a dangerous combination. They got that running game going but the defense they’re playing right now and the 12 up there in Seattle, watch out it’s going to be tough.”

Darnold has come a long way from being considered one of the biggest and most recent busts after only three seasons with the New York Jets. He couldn’t turn his career around with the Carolina Panthers in the two seasons he was there from 2021 to 2022. The biggest reason was the lack of talent and support from both teams.

He saw his career rebound in a big way last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold proved his high-volume passing, leadership, and efficiency. It wasn’t until this season, however, that he was completely able to shed those demons and prove he is a franchise quarterback.

Of course, Darnold isn’t doing it alone for the Seahawks. He has one of the best coaching staffs, led by Macdonald, a leading candidate for coach of the year. The running game and the offensive line are getting hot at the right time. JSN finished the season as the NFL’s leading receiver (1,793 yards). Finally, the Seahawks’ defense is elite and so efficient, allowing an average of 17.2 points per game.

While it is great for the Seahawks to have more support growing, they need to validate their beliefs by winning all three games to get to their second-ever Super Bowl title. They have the first-round bye and then play their first game in the Divisional Round, where they will either play the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, or the Green Bay Packers.

