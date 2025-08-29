Mike Macdonald finally reveals Seattle Seahawks' offensive line starters
The weakest link in the chain for the Seattle Seahawks for the last decade and a half has been their offensive line. Over that time they've tried a number of different coaches, schemes and strategies - including spending more than any other NFL team - and less than any other.
Good news. Heading into the 2025 season Seattle seems to have finally found something that works. New offensive line coach John Benton and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak appeared to have instilled a badass new attitude in this group, which looked absolutely nothing like what we've witnessed in recent years from this unit during a dominant preseason.
Head coach Mike Macdonald took his time making a final decision, but on Thursday he finally announced the starting lineup for this group. Here's how it shakes out, according to team reporter John Boyle.
Seahawks starting offensive line
LT: Charles Cross
LG: Grey Zabel
C: Jalen Sundell
RG: Anthony Bradford
RT: Abe Lucas
The two position battles that were technically still unsettled were center and right guard. After a rough first outing against the Raiders, Sundell bounced back with a brilliant game against the Chiefs. That combined with his experience playing with Zabel at NDSU and getting far more training camp reps than Olu Oluwatimi due to an injury made him the obvious choice for this spot.
Meanwhile, Bradford has been the team's worst starting offensive lineman the last two seasons (and that's saying something) but he took a massive, almost unthinkable leap forward in the preseason - making him the clear favorite to start over Christian Haynes, who will begin the year on IR.
As fo the backups, here's what the rest of the depth chart looks like.
OT: Josh Jones
OT: Mason Richman
G: Bryce Cabeldue
C: Olu Oluwatimi
With Charles Cross sitting out the preseason with a finger injury, Jones got two starts at left tackle and performed very well with the rest of the starters, indicating Seattle has finally found a quality swing tackle. Richman also graded out well, so their depth at OT could be quite good.
The interior backups were still pretty awful when they were on the field, though. So, if any of the three starters inside get injured during the regular season it could become a serious problem.
