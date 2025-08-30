Seahawks vet DeMarcus Lawrence comments on Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons
Somehow "stunning" just doesn't quite cover the Dallas Cowboys' decision to trade superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman had a better word on his most recent podcast, and it rhymes with "insane."
It certainly isn't the first wild and inadvisable move that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made since buying the team, but it is the most irresponsible trade in franchise history - and arguably one of the most-lopsided the NFL has ever seen. If Jones were the head of a publicly traded company there's a good chance he already would have been fired by the board of directors over this.
Few players around the NFL know just how chaotic Jerry World can be than DeMarcus Lawrence, who spent the first 11 years of his career in Dallas before signing with Seattle this offseason. Here's what Lawrence had to say about the trade with The Draft Network's Justin Melo last night.
DeMarcus Lawrence on Micah Parsons trade
"I thought it was a dream [the way it went down yesterday]. It doesn't surprise me. Not one bit. The NFL is a tricky league. It is what it is. I'm where I'm at, and my guy Micah [Parsons] is where he's at now. The only thing left for us to do is play football."
While the Seahawks aren't in the same division as the Packers and they won't face them this season, the trade does make their path to the Super Bowl significantly more difficult, the same as every other potential NFC contender.
The Cowboys were never going to make the playoffs this year anyway even with Parsons on the roster, so Jones has effectively laid a massive obstacle in the path of every postseason hopeful in the conference.
As Lawrence said, it is what it is. The real takeaway for Seahawks fans should be to appreciate the front-office leadership they have. While they're not perfect, they're infinitely preferable to having the franchise run by someone like Jerry Jones.
