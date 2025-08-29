Mike Macdonald gives blunt 5-word opinion on Seahawks' rivals
Mike Macdonald is making one thing very clear as the team nears its Sunday, Sept. 7, opener against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers: He only cares about Seattle Seahawks football.
When asked on Thursday about his thoughts on where the Seahawks stack up against the likes of the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and 49ers, Macdonald couldn't have been more blunt in his response.
"Bro, I really don’t care," Macdonald said, almost snickering at the question. "I just- I don’t care. I just care where we’re at."
This follows suit with the culture that Macdonald has built during his time in Seattle. In just one season at the team's helm, it's clear that Macdonald is the kind of coach who never gets too high or too low. Seeing him crack a smile on the sideline after an interception or fumble recovery is rarity on its own.
He embodies the kind of coach who only cares about winning the game. Everything in between is either progressing them toward that goal or is a setback. That's the same energy he had in his response — albeit it did put a smirk on his face.
The Seahawks are now just over a week from their season opener against the 49ers, which will be a good measuring stick for where the team sits among its rivals. San Francisco is coming off a poor, injury-stricken 6-10 season, whereas Seattle took a step forward by finishing 10-7 in 2024.
Aside from one win last season, the Seahawks have struggled against the 49ers in recent seasons. Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Seattle is 1-6 against San Francisco (including playoffs). Macdonald is hoping they can continue to build on last year's Week 11 win next week.
