Seahawks dubbed 'despicable copy cats' over heavy Oregon energy uniforms
As one of the first participants in the NFL's Rivalries uniform program, the Seattle Seahawks went bold for their new look.
The new uniform, which they unveiled Thursday, features a wolf grey base with an all-new iridescent green helmet. There's also several little details that tie back to the Emerald City, including soundwave details on the shoulders and pantlegs and a 12 pattern within the numbers. The uniform certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea, but it certainly is unique.
Well, at least it is in the NFL. As it turns out, a college team in the area might have a bone to pick with the Seahawks over these uniforms.
Are Seahawks' Rivalries uniforms too similar to Oregon's?
Dale Bliss of Autzen Zoo, the Oregon site on FanSided, went so far as to call the Seahawks "despicable copy cats" due to their Rivalries uniform allegedly looking a bit too similar to the Ducks', specifically ones they wore in 2020. Looking at them side-by-side... maybe he has a point.
"It was a pathetic case of me-tooism when the Seattle Seahawks, looking to make a name for themselves in the NFL Rivalries Series, came up with a design that looked embarrassingly familiar," Bliss wrote. "Really, Seattle? Why not something in a gold helmet with a "W" for winning, some kind of tribute to state pride? Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but this look is such an obvious effort to mimic the cool kids that Steve Largent and Cortez Kennedy would be ashamed to show up at the stadium.
"The Seahawks have long tried to be the Northwest's team, but there are probably as many 49er and Charger fans in the Willamette Valley, in spite of years of having the lackluster Seahawk matchup dominating our airwaves. Rarely has Hawk pride been a real thing south of Vancouver. It just doesn't resonate and this latest copycat stroke of uniform envy doesn't cut it. Seattle, don't try to be the Ducks."
To be fair, Oregon has so, so many (some would say too many) uniforms due to being Nike founder Phil Knight's alma mater. It was inevitable that some team that shares the Ducks' colors would produce a similar look, and the Seahawks just happen to be the ones to fall on the sword.
