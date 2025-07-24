NFL free agency: Former Seahawks tight end to visit with heavyweight AFC contender
The timing of the Seattle Seahawks' release of starting tight end Noah Fant came as a bit of a surprise, even if the news had been expected for months. There were several good and obvious reasons to move on from Fant, including saving almost $9 million in salary cap space, clearing room for Elijah Arroyo and AJ Barner to move up the depth chart and getting some addition by subtracting a player who had fallen woefully short of expectations.
The timing was unexpected but it does give Fant time to catch on with another team during training camp - so perhaps it was done as a favor to him as much as anything. Fant is already drawing some interest on the open market, too. According to a report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Fant is visiting with the Cincinnati Bengals today.
Noah Fant visiting Bengals
You can see why Cincinnati would be interested, despite Fant's disappointing production in Seattle over the last couple of seasons. The Bengals have a superb wide receiver room, but they haven't had much going on at tight end since they let CJ Uzomah leave in free agency a couple years ago.
At the moment, Mike Gesicki is projected to be at the top of their depth chart at this spot. Gesicki does have some ability, and he totaled 665 yards last season. However, he'll turn 30 years old in early October and has only scored four touchdowns total over the last two years.
While Fant didn't do any better in that department with Seattle, he is two years younger and has more upside to offer. If he signs with the Bengals and can get into a rhythm with Joe Burrow he might carve out a significant role on offense and have a bit of a comeback year.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks offense ‘excited about the plan’ under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Macdonald sounds off on Seahawks’ release of tight end Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner joins WNBA ownership group
Giants make big decision on ex-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson