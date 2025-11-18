Former Super Bowl champ and analyst has Seahawks remaining in top 5 of power rankings
While the 21-19 road loss to NFC West rival the Los Angeles Rams still stings, the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) are feeling good about their potential this postseason. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw four interceptions for the third time in his NFL career, and yet the defense and kicker Jason Myers kept the team within reach of winning the game. Darnold has received a lot of criticism and deserved some of it, but many still believe in the team to make a Super Bowl run.
Former Super Bowl champion and co-host of the Unsportsmanlike Radio, Chris Canty, is still high on the Seahawks despite the tough divisional loss. On Tuesday, Canty had the Seahawks at No. 5 in his weekly power rankings going into Week 12 of the season. Canty talked about why he kept them as high as No. 5:
"Sam Darnold didn't cover himself in glory in Sunday's loss to the Rams in SOfi, but that said, four turnovers and one-of-four in the red zone and yet Seattle still had a chance as time expired to beat a team tied for the best record in the conference. They outgained the Rams by 165 total yards in spite of how poorly Sam Darnold played. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his seventh game this season with 100 yards receiving, which leads the NFL and sets a new Seahawks season record.”
“They had the most explosive plays of any offense in the NFC. They're second in points, second in defensive efficiency and their fourth in sacks. They have the fifth-easiest remaining strength of schedule of any NFC team. The winner of the NFC West may well come down to who wins the Week 16 rematch between the Seahawks and the L.A. Rams."
The Seahawks are a team that has been high on Canty’s power rankings for several weeks due to a wide margin of victory against several opponents, their elite defense, coaching, and the stellar play of JSN. Seattle has been as high as several as No. 1 for a few weeks, including Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The teams above the Seahawks in the Denver Broncos, the New England Patriots, the Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles all won their statement games in Week 11. There are teams that could’ve overlapped Seattle in the power rankings, like the Buffalo Bills, but Canty has more faith in the Seahawks’ defense and offense overall.
Canty added one last reason why the Seahawks remained in the top five power ranking:
"If the quarterback can get out of his own way, then I can take the Seattle Seahawks seriously as a title-contending team."
Darnold went from having only six interceptions in the first nine games of the season to ten interceptions through ten games played. While the Seahawks did almost win against the Rams despite throwing four turnovers, the defense might not be as stable as they were in Week 11 when put up against the wall again. The Seahawks still remain Super Bowl contenders, but only if Darnold can protect the ball.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks plummet in NFL power rankings after loss to Rams
Mike Macdonald on Seahawks’ message for Sam Darnold
Seahawks PFF grades: JSN on top, Sam Darnold hits bottom