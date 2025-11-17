Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV has scalding quote for Sam Darnold critics
Even on his worst day so far as a member of the franchise, one thing is clear: The Seattle Seahawks have Sam Darnold's back.
Following a four-interception performance that likely cost the Seahawks a win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, linebacker Ernest Jones IV came vehemently to Darnold's defense.
“I mean, Sam’s been balling,” Jones said postgame. “If we want to try to define him by this game … Sam’s had us in every f------ game. So, for him to sit there and say, ‘Oh, that’s my fault.’ No, it’s not.”
Seattle's defense held the Rams to just 112 yards in the second half, allowing just one touchdown drive in that span. That touchdown drive required just four plays and 25 yards out of Los Angeles after Darnold gave the Rams the ball in Seattle territory.
“Defensively, we could have made plays. There were opportunities where we could’ve gotten better stops. It’s football, man,” Jones added. “He’s our quarterback, we’ve got his back, and if you’ve got anything to say, quite frankly, f--- you.”
Darnold entered the game with the most completions traveling 20 or more air yards (21) in the NFL. The Seahawks had been one of the most explosive offenses in the league, but were largely contained by a ball-hawking Rams secondary.
The positives have come with the negatives. Darnold is now tied for a league-high 14 turnovers (Miami's Tua Tagovailoa) but has flashed brilliance in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system.
How Darnold moves forward will be the most important thing, as the Seahawks remain firmly in the hunt for the NFC West title at 7-3 (2-2 NFC West). Los Angeles is now alone in first place, but they will have another chance against the Rams in Week 16 on Thursday, Dec. 18.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from showdown with the LA Rams
Injury to Seahawks’ star OL may prove more costly than loss to Rams
Sam Darnold feeds ugly big game narrative with multiple picks vs. LA
Seattle Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Rams matchup