Richard Sherman tells Rich Eisen what he thinks of Seahawks' Super Bowl chances

The Seattle Seahawks (14-3) seemingly did the impossible by getting revenge on the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers within the last three weeks. These wins allowed the Seahawks to clinch not only the NFC West Divisional title but also the No. 1 seed.

There were serious doubts the Seahawks could pass the tests in Week 16 at home over the Rams and Week 18 at the 49ers to clinch a first-round bye. There are still many experts who believe the Rams remain the team to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

One expert who has been high on the Seahawks and their chances to compete for a Super Bowl title is former Seahawks cornerback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman. He was on the Rich Eisen show to talk about his confidence in the team during the postseason.

“No question, I think they have a chance. The one team they don’t want to see in the divisional is the (Los Angeles) Rams, they hope to see them later a little on down the line. So they’re hoping San Francisco can go to Philadelphia and get a win. This team has everything that they need. This defense is the real deal, they’re phenomenal. They’re sound, they’re fast, they’re aggressive."

"In that San Francisco 49ers game, you could feel it through the TV. They’re running and hitting and taking every opportunity. That interception where Christian kinda bobbled it to the defender, that only happens when you’re hustling and running to the ball, and I think that rewarded all the hard work they had put in that day.”

“The only question mark is the question mark that has been all season is, can Sam (Darnold) do it at a high-level? Can he get that monkey off his back that had been haunting him the last few years and if he can, that would be phenomenal".

"This team is honestly the favorites to win the Super Bowl if he can play like he did that drive, that last drive of the Rams game did a lot to give him the Seahawks and the fans confidence that when the game is on the line, they can depend on Sam to get the job done and go down and win the football game.”

The Seahawks’ defense has been incredible for nearly every game of the season. Their two toughest performances were the 38-35 Week 5 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, due to injuries, and the 38-37 overtime home win in Week 16 over the Rams.

Seattle finished the regular season ranked first in the league in points allowed per game (17.2). They have one of the most reliable and talented defensive rosters in the league, as they are allowed in every position group.

There have been questions circling around Darnold because experts and critics are still bringing up his past. They would rather remember the two games where he and the rest of the Minnesota Vikings had two horrible games to end the season last year.

When Darnold accomplishes a goal for the Seahawks, the goal posts are moved. Darnold wins a big game versus the Rams, but then he has to play perfectly and win a big game. He does it in Week 18 against the 49ers, but he now has to do it in the playoffs. At some point, experts who stick with the outdated narrative are lazy.

Darnold has been a high-level passer, a reliable leader, and a clutch playmaker despite his 14 turnovers this season. He isn’t alone in leading the Seahawks to solid performances as the running game is strong, the offensive line as a whole is getting more efficient, and his trust in his pass-catchers grows. The Seahawks are third in the league in points per game (28.4) for a reason.

The Seahawks have the first-round bye while the other NFC playoff teams, including the Rams and the 49ers, are on a bye week.

