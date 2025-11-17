Seattle Seahawks plummet in NFL power rankings after frustrating loss to Rams
The Seattle Seahawks were one long field goal away from upsetting the best team in the NFL on Sunday. Jason Myers' 61-yarder fell short and wide right, ending the game with a 21-19 win for the Los Angeles Rams.
It was a highly frustrating way to lose a game - especially one that will be so important for playoff positioning.
Seattle's defense performed as well as it ever has against a team that came into this week ranked secon in points per game. The Seahawks' front-seven was all over Matt Stafford and showed they can shut down even an elite offense.
Unfortunately, their own quarterback would have done the team a favor by never getting off the plane. Sam Darnold thew four interceptions - none of which could be categorized as the bad-luck variety.
As a result of the loss, the Seahawks are down five spots in Sportsnaut's latest NFL power rankings, sliding from No. 1 (now belonging to the Rams) all the way down to No. 6.
Seahawks ranked No. 6 in NFL
"The Seattle Seahawks will be kicking themselves in this one. Sam Darnold’s turnovers and the offese’s inability to turn red-zone trips into touchdowns proved costly. Even with all of that happening, the Seahawks defense played well enough for Jason Myers to attempt the game-winning field goal. It’s a painful loss, but the Seahawks are still 7-3 and they can take out their frustrations on the Titans in Week 12."
Aside from Darnold the most disappointing part of the loss was the performance of the offensive line, which got absolutely manhandled by LA's lethal pass rush.
While the Seahawks didn't allow Darnold to get sacked and only gave up three quarterback hits, Darnold was under constant pressure, which was a major factor in his largely panic-induced interceptions.
Even worse, the Seahawks may have lost their standout rookie left guard Grey Zabel for the season, as he suffered an as-yet undiagnosed knee injury. Zabel had been their best pass protector and had not allowed a single sack all year.
On the bright side, the Seahawks have a get right game next on the schedule, as they visit the Tennessee Titans, who hold the worst record in the NFL.
