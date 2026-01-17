Familiar foes clash at Lumen Field, 5 other things to know about Seahawks vs. 49ers

You have to go back to 2014 to find the last time the Seattle Seahawks were the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Of course, you also have to go back to 2022 to find the last time this franchise made a playoff appearance.

There’s also 2020, which was the last time the ‘Hawks won the NFC West. Finally, there’s 2019. That marks the last time the club won a postseason game.

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers have no had such worries as they have been a fairly reliable playoff staple. While head coach Kyle Shanahan’s first two franchises were rocky, the team is in the postseason for the fifth time in seven years dating back to 2019.

Of course, this is the third meeting of the season between team that began and ended their regular seasons facing each other.

Seahawks vs. 49ers History

Thanks to their 13-3 victory at Levi’s Stadium over Shanahan’s team on a Saturday night in Week 18, the Seahawks are the top seed in the NFC for the first time since '14. They have also now split their season series with the 49ers two cnsecutive years, with the road team prevailing in each of the last four meetings. That’s because the 49ers defeated Macdonald’s team on the opening Sunday of the season, 17-13, at Lumen Field. Do the math and in two games between the team this season, the ‘Hawks (26) and Niners (20) combined for 46 points.

Seahawks Postseason History

This will mark the franchise’s 21st appearance in the postseason in its 50-year history. The Seahawks have dropped three straight playoff games dating back to a 28-23 setback to the Packers in the divisional round. All told, the club owns a 17-19 overall postseason mark, which includes a 12-3 home record in the playoffs. However, the last time the Seahawks hosted a postseason game, they were upended by Sean McVay’s Rams, 30-20, in the 2020 wild card round.

Ball Security Top Priority for Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh got a lot out of a battered unit that played most of the season minus Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The Niners totaled an NFL-low 20 sacks, but three of those came in the two meetings with the Seahawks. Seattle allowed just 27 sacks, cutting that number in half (27) from 2024.

Sam Darnold’s 20 turnovers (14 interceptions, 6 lost fumbles) can’t be ignored. Neither can his playoff debut a year ago when the then-Vikings’ quarterback was sacked nine times, picked off once, and had a fumble returned for a touchdown in a 27-9 loss to the Rams. How healthy is the Seahawks’ quarterback?

Keep an Eye on 49ers’ RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has had his share of playoff success. He’s played in a total of eight postseason games with the Panthers (1) and 49ers (7). He’s totaled 120 carries for 570 yards and six touchdowns, and caught 43 passes for 380 yards and five TDs—with two of those scoring grabs coming last week at Philadelphia.

Seahawks’ wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be facing the 49ers for the seventh time. The NFL’s receiving yardage leader this season (1,793) has been targeted 51 times, and pulled down 36 catches for 437 yards. But the three-year pro has zero touchdown grabs and three fumbles (1 lost) in the six previous encounters

