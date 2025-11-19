Sleeper Seahawks weapon named fantasy football addition
It's been at least eight years since a Seattle Seahawks tight end was even borderline relevant in fantasy football. However, with a recent surge by the team's top player at that position, the tables could be turning.
AJ Barner hasn't been incredibly productive this season (31 catches, 306 yards and four touchdowns), but he's had some standout games at various points throughout this season. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes Barner could be worth a look.
"Barner has been inconsistent in 2025, but he deserves some streaming consideration for his upside," Kay wrote. "He's notched four top-10 finishes this season and just capped off his second top-five performance of the past six games."
Barner courted a career-high 11 targets in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams (10 catches for 70 yards), but that isn't going to happen every week. The Rams shut down most of Seattle's deep passing game, forcing Sam Darnold to throw it short in the middle of the field.
That made Barner, who is often an outlet, a consistent target. If other teams continue to guard the Seahawks similarly, Barner could continue to get more opportunities. But that is far from a guarantee.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has commanded an NFL-high 37.16 percent target share in Seattle's offense, which has left just 17.72 percent for Cooper Kupp (53rd), the Seahawks' second-leading receiver. Smith-Njigba also has a league-leading 1,146 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 72 catches.
Barner is currently sitting at a 14.18 percent target share, which ranks 25th among tight ends. That could continue to rise, and Barner would become a much more viable fantasy candidate. At the very least, he's worth keeping an eye on.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from showdown with the LA Rams
Injury to Seahawks’ star OL may prove more costly than loss to Rams
Sam Darnold feeds ugly big game narrative with multiple picks vs. LA
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ heartbreaking road loss to the Rams